China’s NBS: September economic indicators showed positive changes

Following the publication of the high-impact China’s growth and activity data for September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) expressed its outlook on the economy during its press conference on Friday.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
September economic indicators showed positive changes.
China's foreign trade situation this year better than expected.
Foundation for economic recovery not solid yet.
Will speed up implementation of a basket of policy measures.
Consumer good trade-ins and equipment upgrades have showed positive impact on consumption and investment.
Optimistic about prospects of property sector after recent policy measures.
There will be positive changes in property sector.
Confidence is rising on achieving GDP growth of about 5% in Q4.
There is relatively big room for policy measures in Q4.
Expect economy to rebound in Q4.
Fully confident of achieving full-year growth target.
Expect consumer price rises to pick up moderately.
Expect falls in producer prices to narrow.
Employment faces pressure but remains relatively steady.
Expect China's industrial output to maintain steady growth momentum.
Market reaction
AUD/USD is holding mild gains while defending 0.6700, up 0.11% on the day, at the press time.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
