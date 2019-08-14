China’s NBS: Impact from Sino-US trade war on China's economy controllable

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the wake of a big miss on the Chinese macro-economic data released earlier today at 0200 GMT.

Able to keep property market stable. Impact from Sino-US trade war on China's economy controllable.

The comments from the NBS continue to weigh on the market sentiment, keeping the AUD/USD pair largely depressed below the 0.68 handle.