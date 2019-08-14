China’s July data dump: Downbeat across all indicators (Aussie hits lows)

China’s July retail sales YoY, the number arrived at +7.6% vs. +8.6% exp and +9.8% last, with industrial output YoY at +4.8% and +5.8% exp and +6.3% last.

Meanwhile, urban investment YoY stood at +5.7% vs. +5.8% expected and +5.8% last.

The downbeat data served had a negative impact on the Australian Dollar, driving the AUD/USD pair to fresh daily lows of 0.6780.