China’s NBS: Economy continued to recover and turn for the better in Jan-Feb

Following the release of the high-impact activity data from China for January-Feburary, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) offered its take on the economy during its press conference on Monday.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
With macro policies taking effect, the national economy continued to recover and turn for the better in Jan-Feb.
Domestic effective demand remained insufficient, foundation for economic recovery and growth needs to be further consolidated.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises back toward 0.6600 after upbeat China data dump
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and heads back toward 0.6600 following the release of the upbeat China's Retail Sales and Industrial Production data early Monday. A risk-on mood and a muted US Dollar also help the pair regain upside traction. Focus shifts to Tuesday's RBA decision.
USD/JPY holds gains above 149.00, as BoJ and Fed decisions remain in focus
USD/JPY consolidates the latest uptick to near 149.35 early Monday, as traders await the key central bank event risks for a fresh directional impetus. Meanwhile, speculations that the Bank of Japan will delay its plan to exit negative interest rate lend support to the pair.
Gold hits fresh weekly low at $2,150, despite upbeat China's data
Gold price is testing weekly lows at $2,150 in the Asian trading hours on Monday. The renewed weakness in Gold price could be attributed to a better market mood. However, the downside could be capped by the encouraging Chinese data dump and a flattish US Dollar.
Layer 1 chains with over a million daily active users likely to see gains in coming weeks
Layer 1 chains with a large volume of Daily Active Users are likely to see gains in the ongoing cycle as the narrative gathers steam among market participants. A high number of DAU means there is more growth and potential for revenue generation in the Layer 1 chain.
Week ahead – Five central banks: Who will hike, who will not cut?
Fed meets on Wednesday with focus on new dot plot. Will the Bank of Japan finally end negative rates on Tuesday? BoE and RBA to stick with patience, SNB might be in more of a rush to cut. Flash PMIs plus inflation data in the UK, Japan and Canada will also be crucial.