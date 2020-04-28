China's Manufacturing PMI to remain in expansion as lockdowns ease – Reuters poll

According to the median forecast of 32 economists polled by Reuters, China’s manufacturing sector activity is seen expanding for the second consecutive month in April, as the economy re-opened up after the coronavirus crisis led strict lockdowns.

Key findings

“The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI), due for release on Thursday, is forecast to fall to 51 in April, from 52 in March.

While the forecast PMI would show a slight moderation in China's factory activity growth, it would be a stark contrast to recent PMIs in other economies, which plummeted to previously unimaginable lows.

The private-sector Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI, which analysts say focuses more on smaller export-driven firms, is expected to rise to 50.3 in April from 50.1.”