China's lending data points to rebound in commodities - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that, once again, the lending data in China proved to be stronger than expected, with corporate loans rising strongly.

Key Quotes:

"In the near term this will continue to boost growth in China and will mean that the appetite for commodities will remain strong, and prices supported. This will obviously have a positive impact on both the AUD and the Australian economy in the near term."

"However, given the high level of leverage already present in the Chinese economy, some policy tightening from the Chinese authorities is becoming likely, and that will mean that these good times are unlikely to be sustained for the whole of 2017."