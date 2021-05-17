China’s Finance Ministry: Will extend tariff exemption for some US imported products from May 19

China will extend tariff exemption for some US imported products from May 19, the country’s Finance Ministry announced in a statement on Monday.

The exemption will be extended until Dec. 25. for imported rare earth ore, gold ore, silver ore and concentrate from the US.

This comes after the Ministry unexpectedly announced Friday, the imports of mixed aromatics, light cycle oil and bitumen blend will be subject to a consumption tax from June 12.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is holding the lower ground around 0.7750 amid a risk-off mode and the US dollar’s recovery attempts.