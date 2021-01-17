China’s economic recovery belies a lingering productivity challenge – WSJ

Late Sunday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) relied on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report to mention that China’s state investments to fuel growth are amplifying slowing growth in productivity.
While the news praises Beijing’s ability to lift the economy from the effects of Covid-19, output per worker and unit of capital have been deteriorating off-late.
Additional quotes...
“By the measure of average productivity across sectors, a gauge of overall economic efficiency, China’s economy is only 30% as productive as the world’s best-performing economies like the U.S., Japan or Germany, the report shows.”
FX implications
While a general lack of market moves during the early Asian session stopped AUD/USD pair’s reaction to the news, the update dims the importance of China’s likely upbeat activity data, up for publishing around 02:00 AM GMT on Monday.
Read: Chinese Q4 GDP Preview: Economic growth back to pre-pandemic levels?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7700 ahead of China GDP
AUD/USD extends Friday’s downbeat momentum towards the 0.7700 threshold at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair declined the most since late October the previous day as the US dollar benefitted from the risk-off mood.
GBP/USD: Battles 1.3600 inside monthly rising wedge on 4H
GBP/USD fails to keep the uptick beyond 1.3606 during the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable dropped to the lowest since January 12 on Friday but couldn’t slip beneath the 100-bar SMA. The rising wedge formation on ...
Gold: Further decline toward $1,800 remains on the cards
Gold failed to stage a convincing rebound this week. After losing more than 2% in the previous week, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Monday and touched its lowest level since early December at $1,817.
Darkest before dawn
The upcoming economic news is likely to be dreadful, and if it is not dreadful, it will be mostly ignored. This includes the release of the preliminary January PMI figures at the end of the week. Japan is extending its national emergency to another five prefectures, which collectively account for over half of the nation's GDP.
DXY breaks above key downtrend, eyes move above 91.00
USD has been strongly supported on what has shaped up to be a very much risk off final trading day of the week. Most G10/USD pairs have seen significant weakness, aside from CHF/USD and JPY/USD, given that the two currencies are also considered “safe havens”.