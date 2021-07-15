China’s Commerce Ministry: US and China should create conditions to push forward phase one trade deal

“China and the US should create conditions to push forward phase one trade deal,” China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Nothing further is being reported on the same.
This statement comes a couple of days after Bloomberg reported, citing sources, US President Joe Biden’s administration is weighing in a digital trade deal to counter China in Asia.
Market reaction
AUD/USD was last seen trading at 0.7471, down 0.12% on the day while the S&P 500 futures lose 0.07% so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid mixed UK jobs, ahead PM Johnson
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3850 despite the mixed UK jobs report. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields
Gold price is looking to extend Wednesday’s rally towards the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1838, having found a strong foothold above the critical 200-DMA at $1826.
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally