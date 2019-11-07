China's Commerce Ministry: US and China have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases

China's Commerce Ministry was out with a statement in the last hour, saying that the US and China have agreed to cancel existing tariffs in different phases. If China and the US reach phase one trade deal, both sides must cancel existing tariffs at the same time, in the same proportion based on agreement. We remain in close communication with the US and hope both sides appropriately address each others concerns. The comments helped ease trade uncertainty and weighed on the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven status, helping the USD/JPY pair to recover a major part of its early slide and climb back closer to the 109.00 handle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.