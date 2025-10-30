TRENDING:
China’s Commerce Ministry: Agrees to pause rare earth export controls for a year

China's Commerce Ministry: Agrees to pause rare earth export controls for a year
Sagar Dua

Chinese Commerce Ministry has stated during Thursday’s European session after the meeting between leader Xi Jinping and United States (US) President Donald Trump in South Korea that both nations have resolved frictions on fentanyl issues and export controls on rare earths.

Additional comments

China and the US to extend some tariff exclusions.

China to suspend export control measures announced on October 9.

To pause rare earth export controls for a year.

Both sides reached consensus on fentanyl cooperation, expanding agriculture trade.

China to adjust some countermeasures in response.

To suspend shipbuilding measures against the US for a year.

Will pause countermeasures related to 301 investigations for a year.

Will properly handle TikTok-related issues with the US.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has almost recovered its early losses came the end of the meeting between US President Trump and Chinese leader Xi, and has turned almost flat around 99.15.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.13%-0.06%0.46%-0.04%-0.16%-0.18%-0.12%
EUR0.13%0.07%0.61%0.10%-0.03%-0.04%0.02%
GBP0.06%-0.07%0.51%0.02%-0.10%-0.12%-0.06%
JPY-0.46%-0.61%-0.51%-0.52%-0.62%-0.67%-0.61%
CAD0.04%-0.10%-0.02%0.52%-0.11%-0.15%-0.09%
AUD0.16%0.03%0.10%0.62%0.11%-0.02%0.04%
NZD0.18%0.04%0.12%0.67%0.15%0.02%0.08%
CHF0.12%-0.02%0.06%0.61%0.09%-0.04%-0.08%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).











