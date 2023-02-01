China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for January rises slightly to 49.2 vs. 49.5 expected and 49.0 previous, showing the positive impact of the country’s covid reopening on the output levels.
Key points
Softer falls in output and new orders.
Supply chain pressures ease.
Confidence around the outlook hits highest since April 2021.
Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said, “Both manufacturing supply and demand continued to shrink last month, as Covid infections remained high. Output and total new orders shrank for the fifth and sixth straight months, respectively, but the contraction was milder than in December.”
“Due to mounting recession risks overseas, external demand remained weak, with the reading for new export orders also contracting for the sixth consecutive month,” Wang added.
AUD/USD remains unfazed near 0.7050
The downbeat print of the Chinese Manufacturing PMI has little to no impact on the Aussie Dollar, as AUD/USD is trading flat near 0.7050, at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7050 on dismal China's Caixin PMI, Fed eyed
AUD/USD is trading below 0.7050, having faced fresh supply on dismal China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Dovish comments from RBA policymaker Kohler remain a drag on the pair despite a broadly subdued US Dollar. Investors stay cautious ahead of the Fed verdict.
EUR/USD slides to 1.0850 as German/US data intensifies ECB vs. Fed battle
EUR/USD renews intraday bottom around mid-1.0800s as it reverses the previous day’s recovery moves during early Wednesday. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Gold fails to surpass $1,930 as USD Index rebounds ahead of Fed policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) has corrected sharply after failing to recapture the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has witnessed a loss in the upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of recovery after dropping to near 101.70.
XRP primed for weakness on diverging momentum
XRP price rose 3% on January 31. The pullback in price comes one day after Ripple's largest red day of the month, as the bears flexed a 5% decline on January 30. Still, the bull surge may not have been enough to combat the bearish potential.
The Federal Reserve prepares for a change of course Premium
After seven straight rate hikes totaling 4.25% and an eighth anticipated on Wednesday, Federal Reserve governors are preparing to halt their inflation campaign and wait for results.