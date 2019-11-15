China's $50 billion US agricultural purchase not possible in practice - SCMP

Citing an industry insider, South China Morning Post's (SCMP) Finbarr Bermingham reported that it was "not really possible" in practice for China to buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods from the United States.

"African swine fever has killed demand for biggest US export, soybeans, while other countries have supplanted America in agricultural supply chain," the author added.

These comments don't seem to be having a negative impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US T-bond yield was up 1.3% on the day at 1.845%.