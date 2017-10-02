China: Trump changes tack, backs 'one China' policy - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump was on the wires, via Reuters, as he changed tack and agreed to honor the "one China" policy during a phone call with China's leader Xi Jinping, a major diplomatic boost for Beijing which brooks no criticism of its claim to self-ruled Taiwan.

Key Highlights:

•"I believe that the United States and China are cooperative partners, and through joint efforts, we can push bilateral relations to a historic new high," the statement quoted Xi as saying.

•"The development of China and the United States absolutely can complement each other and advance together. Both sides absolutely can become very good cooperative partners," Xi said.

•A spokesman for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement it was in Taiwan's interest to maintain good relations with the United States and China.

•The U.S. and Chinese leaders had not spoken by telephone since Trump took office on Jan. 20. Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China had been nervous about Xi being left humiliated in the event a call with Trump went wrong and the details were leaked to the media.

•Ties with staunch ally Australia became strained after the Washington Post published details about an acrimonious phone call between Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.