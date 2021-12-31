China to step up tax, fee cuts to stabilize growth next year - Xinhua

Wang Jun, head of China’s State Taxation Administration said at an annual meeting on Friday, the country will step up tax and fee cuts next year to stabilize economic growth and promote high-quality development, per Xinhua News Agency.
Key quotes
“The newly added tax and fee cuts in 2021 are expected to exceed 1 trillion yuan (about 157 billion U.S. dollars). The total tax and fee reduction topped 8.6 trillion yuan over the past six years.”
“China has deferred an estimated 200 billion yuan of tax payments for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the manufacturing sector in 2021 to help them address difficulties and shore up the industrial economy.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 100-SMA defends bulls above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates the heaviest daily loss in a fortnight with a choppy range above 1.1300 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to keep the bounce off 100-SMA after taking a U-turn from the monthly high on Wednesday.
GBP/USD pokes seven-week top near 1.3500 as Brexit, coronavirus battle soft yields
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3500 during Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the 10-week high the previous day. In doing so, the cable buyers pause following two consecutive days of run-up amid lackluster markets and no major catalysts, not to forget the year-end liquidity crunch.
Gold turns south after facing resistance at $1,820
Gold price is retreating from near monthly highs of $1,820, having jumped on Thursday in a typical choppy year-end trading, Gold price almost tested December highs but failed to break through it, as bulls remain cautious heading into the yearly close.
Bitcoin: Buy opportunity before hits $63,000
Bitcoin price has found some significant support against a make-or-break price level. A large number of new short positions was opened near the close of yesterday’s candlestick – and those new short sellers are likely feeling the pressure as Bitcoin ticks higher.
Are commodities fading the global economic recovery? Premium
Commodities are a leading indicator for economic growth. The recent plunge in pricing could indicate that the threads of the global economic recovery are quickly fraying. Alternatively it might be a final psychological reaction from pandemic frazzled traders culminating in the Omicron panic.