China to introduce more measures to stabilize foreign trade - Xinhua

The Chinese news agency, Xinhua, cites the recent comments from China’s State Council, as they decided to introduce more measure to keep its foreign trade stable.

To stabilize foreign trade, the key is to further expand opening up and focus on enhancing the endogenous power of enterprises through market-oriented reforms and by economic means.

To improve its fiscal and tax policies as the meeting studied how to further lower the country's overall import tariff level, refine export tax rebate policies and speed up the tax rebate process.

To explore and propose more special types of insurance for foreign trade enterprises, guide financial institutions to increase foreign trade financing support to small and medium-sized enterprises and improve the convenience of RMB settlement.