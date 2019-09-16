China: Significant slowdown in economic activities this summer - BBVA

According to the Research Department at BBVA, recent economic data from China confirms growth slowed down over the last months.
Key Quotes:
“A batch of August indicators announced today pointed to a significant slowdown in economic activities this summer. Together with the previously released trade and credit data, it suggests that the escalating uncertainties from the US-China trade war dampened people’s confidence and hamper economic expansion.”
“The growth outlook in the rest 2019 depends on the evolution of the persistent US-China trade war as well as the authorities’ policy responses to the current growth deceleration. We therefore anticipate more monetary and fiscal easing measures to be deployed to sustain growth momentum. Altogether, we maintain our 2019 GDP forecasting at 6% (the authorities’ target: 6-6.5%). The risk of growth deceleration in 2H 2019 remains high.”
“The growth slowdown in August is broad-based as all indicators are below the previous readings and the market consensus: industrial production decelerated from 4.8% y/y of July to 4.4% y/y; fixed asset investment also decreased to 5.5% ytd y/y from 5.7% ytd y/y previously; retail sales also edged down to 7.5% y/y from 7.6% y/y in August.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.