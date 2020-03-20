China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.75% a month earlier – Reuters news

China has set a 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.75% a month earlier.
Key notes
- China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 4.05% vs 4.05% a month earlier.
- China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.75% vs 4.75% a month earlier.
The hold was a surprise for markets. Reuters reported Thursday, citing a survey of traders and analysts, that the benchmark lending rate is expected to be cut. Central banks such as Australia’s Reserve Bank of Australia, the Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank fo New Zealand as well as the US Federal Reserve, have cut interest rates in recent days as authorities worldwide race to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Europan Central Bank has so far been resultant to cut but has applied alternative measures also to battle the downturn pertaining to COVID-19 with markets seeing wild moves in recent days as investors continue to weigh the disease’s potential economic impact.
Meanwhile, CNY opened trade at 7.1100 per dollar vs last close at 7.1119. Also, stocks in Asia Pacific rose in morning trade as investors await the release of China’s benchmark lending rate. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 3.02% as almost all the sectors advanced, with the heavily-weighted financial subindex up more than 5%.
Description of the PBoC Interest Rate Decision
The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps gains despite PBOC's surprise status quo rate decision
China-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to report gains despite PBOC's reluctance to cut rates. The Chinese central bank held benchmark interest rates unchanged. Record Fed balance sheet and signs of risk recovery could bode well for the Aussie dollar.
USD/JPY falls from 3-week highs, back below 111.00
Amid a minor correction in the US dollar across the board and fresh weakness in the S&P 500 futures, USD/JPY reverses from a new three-week high of 111.36 and turns negative near 110.60 despite some optimism seen on the Asian indices.
Is the US already in recession?
The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.
Gold: Marks three-day losing streak, towards $1,450, despite fresh risk-off
With the fresh risk-off and news of further efforts by the Trump administration to combat against the coronavirus helping the USD, Gold prices remain under pressure around $1,467, with a low of $1,455, amid the Asian session.
WTI: Buyers cheer break of weekly resistance trendline
While keeping its break of the weekly resistance line, now support, WTI rises 3.0% to $26.50 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. The resistance-turned-support, coupled with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, limit immediate downside.