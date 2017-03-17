China Press: PBOC should use OMOs as a monetary policy tool to control money supply

China Press: PBOC should use OMOs as a monetary policy tool to control money supplyBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg reports an article published in China’s Financial News this Monday, which argues that the PBOC’s – Chinese central bank should replace the use of reserve requirement ratio with open market operations (OMOs).
Key Points:
Use them as a monetary policy tool to control money supply
Before cutting the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) China must address an "unbalanced economic structure and excessive liquidity"