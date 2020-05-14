China needs more active fiscal policy as pressure on economy increasing - People's Daily

According to an article by China’s Finance Minister Liu Kun published in the official People’s Daily on Thursday, there is a need for more active fiscal policy amid increasing pressure on the economy.
Key quotes
“At present, China’s economic and social development is still facing great uncertainties, and downward pressure on the economy is still increasing,”
“A more active fiscal policy is a practical need to hedge the downward pressure of the economy.”
“Further tax cuts would help companies, ensuring and expanding jobs was a top priority.”
“The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on China’s fiscal revenue growth.”
“In the first quarter of this year, fiscal revenue showed negative growth, it is expected that fiscal revenues for the full year of 2020 will be lower than the previous year.”
Markets are expecting the government to announce a new stimulus package soon to cushion the economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The stimulus package could likely come before the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) session that starts on May 22.
Market reaction
The above comments have little to no impact on the market sentiment, as it remains driven by the US-China trade tensions, second virus wave fears and rising economic damage worldwide.
The Asian equities trade mostly lower while USD/JPY keeps lows near 106.85. The AUD/USD pair nurses losses led by disappointing Australian jobs data. The spot drops 0.26% to trade near 0.6440.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.08 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses after Fed Chair Powell rejected setting negative interest rates and as fears of a broader global recession weigh on the mood.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.22 amid growing economic fears
GBP/USD is trading around the five-week lows of 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout
Gold bulls look to penetrate the upper end of the pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455.
WTI: Price consolidation continues
WTI is again lacking a clear directional bias despite Wed's bullish US inventory report. WTI trades in a sideways manner in a narrowing price range. The US reports the first weekly decline in stockpiles since January.
Dollar rises as Fed Powell rules out negative rates
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on the back of risk aversion and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell. While his outlook was very cautious, Powell ruled out negative interest rates.