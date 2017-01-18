China NDRC: Plans to cut company fees to increase economic growth

China NDRC: Plans to cut company fees to increase economic growthBy Dhwani Mehta
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, came out with a statement to implement certain measures in order to step up economic growth.
Key Headlines via Reuters:
Companies are more sensitive about Govt fees amid "relatively big" economic downward pressures
The NDRC conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint from Hangzhou Wahaha Group on 533 types of fees it paid to Govt since 2013