China NDRC: Plans to cut company fees to increase economic growth

By Dhwani Mehta

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country’s state planner, came out with a statement to implement certain measures in order to step up economic growth.

Key Headlines via Reuters:

Companies are more sensitive about Govt fees amid "relatively big" economic downward pressures

The NDRC conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint from Hangzhou Wahaha Group on 533 types of fees it paid to Govt since 2013