China is preparing for protracted trade war - SCMP

“We are here at the starting point of the Long March to remember the time when the Red Army began its journey,” President Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi according to South China Morning Post's Zhou Xin and added that they were "embarking on a new Long March," and that they must start all over again, which according to a source was a clear sign that China was preparing for a protracted trade war with the United States.

"While Xi did not directly mention the trade war or the United States, his remarks are being perceived as clear signals that the Chinese public is being told to prepare for hardships because of the worsening external environment," the author wrote.