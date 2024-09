“We expect CPI inflation to have inched up 0.1ppts to 0.6% y/y in August on higher pork and vegetable prices. PPI deflation likely intensified to 1.4% y/y as metal and construction material prices fell amid softer demand. We expect total social financing (TSF) growth to have stayed at 8.2% y/y on a seasonal recovery in new CNY loans and accelerated issuance of government bonds .”

“The services PMI improved 0.2pts to 50.2 on better transport, sports and entertainment activity in August, while capital market, real estate and residential services performance declined. Retail sales growth likely rebounded seasonally to 4% y/y from 2.7% in July. Fixed asset investment (FAI) YTD growth may have remained stable. While we think equipment investment growth was resilient in August, infrastructure investment likely remained soft. Moreover, real estate investment may have contracted further.”

“The official manufacturing PMI edged down further to 49.1 in August from 49.4 in July, marking the lowest reading since February. The production PMI fell below 50 for the first time since February as new orders continued to decline. Industrial production (IP) growth may have edged down to 4% y/y in August from 5.1% in July. That said, external demand likely remained relatively stable. The new export orders PMI improved 0.2pts to 48.7.”

The official manufacturing PMI edged down to a six-month low of 49.1 in August on weaker demand. IP growth may have slowed sharply to 4% y/y; export growth likely accelerated partly due to base effects. Policy measures likely supported equipment investment and consumer goods retail sales . PPI deflation may have accelerated on subdued demand; CPI inflation likely picked up on food prices, Standard Chartered macro analysts Hunter Chan and Shuang Ding note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.