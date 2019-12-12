China industry ministry official: Economy to expand 6.1-6.2% in 2019

China's gross domestic product growth is likely to be 6.1-6.2% in 2019, the country's industry ministry official said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in over 27 years.

More forecasts and comments from key officials could hit the wires during the day ahead, as members of the Communist Party’s Politburo, ministers, provincial governors, bankers, and military officers have gathered in Beijing for the annual Central Economic Work Conference from Tuesday until Thursday.



