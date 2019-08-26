China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng said that they are not aware of US-China weekend phone calls.

Additional Comments:

Trade dispute should be resolved via negotiation. China is seeking talks based on mutual respect. Hopes US can come back to path of rationality.

The US President Trump said last minutes, “We have had two calls with China, they want to make a trade deal”.

The risk reset triggered by the US President Trump’s remarks is seen fading after the above comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. USD/JPY faced rejection below the 106 handle and now retrace towards 105.50 levels.