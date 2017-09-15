China ForeignMin: China opposes NK use of ballistic missiles

China ForeignMin: China opposes NK use of ballistic missilesBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as China responds to the latest North Korean missile launch.
Key Points:
China does not hold the key to Korean crisis
China has made enormous sacrifices and paid a price to implement UN resolutions
China opposes NK use of ballistic missiles in violation of UN resolutions
Should not emphasize curbing NK missile, nuclear capability while disregarding pushing for peaceful and diplomatic means
Various directly involved parties should take responsibility on Korean peninsula issue
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.