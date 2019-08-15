China Foreign Ministry: Hopeful US can meet China halfway on trade

According to the latest headlines crossing the wires, China Foreign Ministry said that they were hopeful that the United States could meet them halfway on trade negotiations and added that President Xi and his American counterpart Trump were in touch via meetings and phone calls, per Reuters.

The ministry also noted President Trump's comment that China needs to resolve the crisis in Hong Kong issue on its own, and added that they hope the US does what it said.

These comments seem to have helped the risk appetite crawl back into the market. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is now down 1.9% on the day after losing nearly 4% earlier and S&P 500 Futures is up 0.5%.