TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

China: Export stayed resilient in September on strong demand from nonUS markets – UOB Group

China: Export stayed resilient in September on strong demand from nonUS markets – UOB Group
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Both China’s export and import growth were well-above Bloomberg’s consensus forecasts in September. China’s exports rose at the fastest pace in six months at 8.3% y/y in September (Bloomberg est: 6.6%, August: 4.4%) and imports jumped sharply by 7.4% y/y (Bloomberg est: 1.8%, August: 1.3%). In CNY-terms, exports were up 8.4% y/y (August: 4.8%) while imports were similarly higher at 7.5% y/y (August: 1.7%). Due to the larger improvements in imports, China’s trade surplus narrowed to US$90.45 bn from US$102.33 bn in August, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

China’s rare earth export moderates at a sharper pace in September

"Exports remained buoyed by non-US markets while US continued to be the worst performing major market for China as supply chains diversification accelerates. Export to the US contracted for the 6th consecutive month since Apr, though the decline narrowed to -27.0% y/y in September from -33.1% y/y in August. In September, export growth was led by markets such as South Africa (+23.3%), India (+14.4%), EU (+14.2%), and ASEAN (+15.6%) in particular Vietnam (+24.5%), Thailand (+19.7%) and Indonesia (+17.1%)."

"By key products, the strongest export growth was seen in ships, semiconductors, LCD panels, Chinese medicine and motor vehicles which expanded at a doubledigit pace in September. On the other hand, contractions were the worst for consumer goods such as toys, footwear, handbags and garments as well as commodities such as refined petroleum products and steel/iron products, indicating a slowdown in global consumer demand."

"China’s rare earth export which is at the center of its tensions with the US, moderated at a sharper pace in September. In volume terms, rare earth shipments fell 30.9% compared to August, to 4,000 tons in September."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and declines toward 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to rebound and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in the red below 1.3350. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to build on previous Friday's gains.

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,090. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers