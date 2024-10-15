China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) slowed to 0.4% y/y in September (Bloomberg est: 0.6%; August: 0.6%) and core CPI (excluding food & energy) was near flat at 0.1% y/y, its weakest since March 2021. Both services inflation and consumer goods inflation moderated, to 0.2% y/y (August: 0.5%) and 0.5% y/y (August: 0.7%) respectively in September, UOB Group’s economist Ho Woei Chen notes.
Core inflation near-flat in September
“China’s CPI slowed to 0.4% y/y in September and core CPI (excluding food & energy) was near flat at 0.1% y/y, its weakest since March 2021. PPI deflation continued to deepen in September, falling by a larger than expected -2.8% y/y.”
“We keep our 2024 forecast for the CPI and PPI at 0.5% and -2.0%, respectively, and anticipate some improvements to 1.2% and -0.9% in 2025. Against a backdrop of PBOC’s easing bias, we expect the 1Y and 5Y loan prime rates (LPR) to fall to 3.15% and 3.65% by end-2024 from current 3.35% and 3.85%, respectively.”
“The central bank reduced banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 0.5% pt effective from 27 September, its second cut for the year and cited another potential 0.25–0.50% pt reduction later this year. While China’s Finance Ministry pledged stronger support at its briefing on Saturday (12 Oct) and said that there’s still ‘large’ room for the central government to raise debt and for the headline fiscal deficit to increase, there were no details on additional stimulus.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 after upbeat Eurozone sentiment data
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0900 in the European session. The data from Germany and the Eurozone both showed that ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment improved more than expected in October, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.3050 after UK data
GBP/USD finds fresh buyers and regains 1.3050 early Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4% in the three months to August, with Employment Change rising 373K, but failed to deter Pound Sterling.
Gold price remains depressed amid smaller Fed rate cut bets; lacks follow-through selling
Gold price ticks lower for the second straight day amid smaller Fed rate cut bets and a bullish USD. Signs of a slowdown in China – the biggest bullion consumer – further undermine the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin targets $70,000 as bullish momentum builds
Bitcoin is retesting its key resistance level, and a solid close above this threshold could fuel its ongoing rally. Meanwhile, Ethereum has successfully breached its resistance, signaling potential upward momentum, while Ripple approaches its crucial resistance barrier.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.