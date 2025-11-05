China bans foreign AI chips for state-funded data centres

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Wednesday that China issued a guide that would stipulate new data centre projects that have received any state funds to only use domestically developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips.

Further, the government has also ordered said centres to cancel plans to purchase foreign chips as tensions seem to continue on this front between the US and China.

Market reaction

Risk-off mood regained traction following these headlines, with US S&P 500 futures down 0.09% on the day so far. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading better bid near 100.25, as of writing.