CHF/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seek break fo H&S neckline

- CHF/JPY is building a case for the upside.
- Bulls will need to break 4-hour resistance, then a daily H&S neckline.
CHF/JPY is holding at critical daily support and a confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Eyes are on the upside resistances and the following illustrates the bullish bias.
Daily Head & Shoulders in the making?
Daily chart prospects
The price has met a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and a confluence of the near-term daily support structure.
A break of the neckline of 120.80/00, will open prospects of an upside continuation to target the prior lows near 121.50 and 121.95.
4-hour chart
Bulls will be concerned for a high volume node, prior support and resistance level just above the 120.03 level.
A break there will leave them in good shape for an upside continuation over the coming days, especially on a break of the H&S neckline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below 1.3800, focus on 14-week-old support line
GBP/USD sellers attack a one-week low of around 1.3760 amid a lacklustre Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair stays pressured for the third day in a row after failing to cross a downward sloping trend line from June 23.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%. The governing chart pattern suggests that Dogecoin is primed for a 20% rally.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.