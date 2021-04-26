CFTC Positioning Report: USD net longs at 2-month lows

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on April 20th:
- Speculators scaled back their gross longs in the dollar for the third week in a row and dragged net longs to the lowest level since mid-February. The persistent decline in US yields forced the US Dollar Index (DXY) to shed further ground in combination with investors’ shift to the economic recovery outside the US.
- In contrast, net longs in EUR reversed the recent downtrend and rose to 4-week highs. Increasing optimism around the economic recovery in the region remains sustained by the firmer pace of the vaccination campaign and the generalized pick-up in inflows into the risk complex.
- GBP net longs increased to 2-week highs mainly helped by the softer note in the dollar along with solid perspective of the economic rebound later in the year, auspicious UK docket and the steady stance from the Bank of England (BoE).
- Moving into the safe havens’ space, speculators’ stance on the Swiss franc is now negative for the first time since March 2020, while net shorts in the Japanese yen climbed to levels last seen in mid-May 2019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
