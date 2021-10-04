CFTC Positioning Report: USD longs edged higher

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on September 28th:
- Speculators added gross longs in the dollar for the third consecutive week to levels past the 45K contracts, the highest since early October 2019. The net longs therefore rose to nearly 2-year tops. The updated “dots-plot” unveiling a probable rate hike as soon as in 2022 coupled with the unexpected hawkish tilt from Powell’s presser pushed the buck higher and sparked a more serious rebound in the US Dollar Index (DXY). Subsequent Fedspeak, upbeat results in the docket and higher yields cemented as well the move higher in the dollar.
- Net longs in the euro subsided to the lowest level so far this year (just 874 contracts) and likely opened the door to the negative territory in the weeks to come. The strength in the dollar post-FOMC, Evergrande spillover concerns and bouts of risk aversion were far too much for the single currency. While. EUR/USD kept the consolidation alive at the beginning of the period, it ended up succumbing to the increasing selling pressure.
- In the safe haven galaxy, net shorts in JPY climbed to levels seen in late August, while net shorts in CHF increased to the highest since early December 2019.
- GBP net longs edged higher to multi-week highs as investors positioned on the positive side ahead of the BoE event, where the central bank matched consensus and delivered a hawkish message. However, Cable and the rest of the risk complex suffered the solid Fed-led push for the dollar, while uncertainties around the UK recovery still weighed on the quid.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Seller’s return eyes 1.1560 on US Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1600, reversing the early gains amid worsening market mood. Evergrande news, doubts over US stimulus roil the investors’ sentiments. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields to kick-start the NFP week. US Factory Orders, risk catalysts will be eyed amid light trading.
GBP/USD remains poised to meet 1.3500 amid risk aversion, USD rebound
The GBP/USD pair remains subdued in the Asian session, keeping its range below 1.3550. The pair opened higher and quickly retreated toward the session’s low near 1.3535 compromising nearly 40-pips movement. Downbeat economic data, Brexit woes continue to strike sterling.
Gold eases towards $1,750 amid sour sentiment
Gold pares intraday gains near a one-week high during early Monday, up 0.16% on a day near $1,763 by the press time. Fresh fears concerning the US-China trade relations and the suspension of the Evergrande shares in Hong Kong probe gold buyers of late.
Cardano price to retest $2 before next leg up amid Japan crackdown
A large number of Japanese cryptocurrency investors have failed to pay taxes this year. Traders have profited off the incredible rally seen in Cardano price this year but many have dodged taxes. Authorities in Japan stated that there were $6 million in underreported taxes.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Inflation 30 year high, this dip may not be transitory
Ah inflation and watching the yield curve again, it is like back to February and March, except this time we cannot see market man Powell talking his way out of this one. The currency market is where the real money is (sorry equity people but it dwarfs us).