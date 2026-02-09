TRENDING:
Fed's Miran: Fed should remain independent, but 100% independence impossible

Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephan Miran noted on Monday that, among other things, the Fed should maintain complete autonomy from political operations. Miran then walked back the outside edges of his own comment, stating that 100% Fed independence is "impossible".

Miran also noted that full expending tax policies will support the economy. Full expensing allowed companies to fully write down equipment and production machinery the same year they are purchased instead of following typical depreciation standards.

Key highlights

Full expensing tax law changes will benefit economy.

  • Central bank independence leads to better policy.
  • Monetary policy should be attuned to the business cycle.
  • Fed does not exist in walled-off silo from the world.
  • There is no 100% central bank independence.
  • Fed should keep distance from topics that aren't monetary policy.
  • Being a reserve currency is one of the best things in the world.

