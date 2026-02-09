Taiwan: Tech boom drives record trade – ING

ING’s Chief Economist for Greater China, Lynn Song, highlights that Taiwan’s exports surged in January 2026, with growth reaching the fastest pace since 2010, supported by the tech boom and Lunar New Year timing. The US temporarily overtook Mainland China and Hong Kong as Taiwan’s largest export destination, while strong import and net export figures suggest Taiwan’s growth momentum will continue.

Exports surge on tech and US demand

"January exports surged by 69.9% YoY, accelerating from 43.4% YoY in December, and coming in stronger than market expectations yet again."

"For the full year of 2025, Mainland China and Hong Kong remained the largest export destinations, accounting for 27.7% of total exports, compared with 21.8% to the US."

"It will be interesting to see if this trajectory holds for 2026."

"By export product, the same trends from 2025 carry over into 2026 despite a more challenging base effect."

"In net, Taiwan's net exports also slightly beat market forecasts with a US$18.9bn start to the year, a sign that Taiwan's growth is set to continue where it left off in early 2026."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)