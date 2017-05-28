Central banks outlook: Fed to hike, BoJ / ECB actions? - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained that the Federal Reserve is on track to hike rates in the middle of June.

Key Quotes:

"It will be the third hike since the November election.

In addition to keeping the door open to another hike this year, the Federal Reserve has signaled its intention to begin, however slowly, the reduction of its balance sheet.

In the meantime, regardless of potential changes in its risk assessment, the ECB is unlikely to lift the negative deposit rate or even stop expanding its balance sheet this year. "

"The Bank of Japan is expanding its balance sheet too, though not that the JPY80 trillion a year as had been the case. When stripped of food and energy, Japan is still not experiencing inflation."