CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV rides higher on Biden’s infrastructure plan

Lucid rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) tumbled to close the week as investors weighed in on President Biden’s White House snub . The United Auto Union was also represented at the summit, which is interesting to note as Tesla factories are non-unionized. Finally, there is an even more outlandish scenario circulating the internet that hints at CEO Elon Musk leaving Tesla altogether in the near future. While obviously that cannot be verified, it was enough to lead some investors to take their profits after Tesla’s recent bull run.

President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan has Lucid investors feeling even more bullish on the company’s future . While CEO Peter Rawlinson and Lucid were not invited to the summit, the groundwork that was laid down is definitely going to be beneficial in the future. Further government subsidies and incentives will push more consumers towards electric vehicles, and the more people buying, the more chances Lucid makes more sales. The plan also promises to improve charging infrastructure around the country, which benefits all domestic EV makers.

NASDAQ:LCID halted its recent losing streak by surging on Friday and outpaced the electric vehicle sector in general. Shares of LCID jumped 2.77% on Friday, and closed the week at $23.38 . The stock still failed to break through the resistance area just below $24.00, and bounced back down after hitting as high as $23.91 in intraday trading. The gain is a nice surprise for Lucid shareholders, who patiently await news from the company about vehicle deliveries for later this year. The stock has traded mostly lower since completing its merger with CCIV, which has caused some investors to lose patience.

