CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV looks to cruise into the July 23rd merger

- NYSE:CCIV is two weeks out from the shareholder vote and proposed merger date.
- Lucid has Tesla in its crosshairs, but the industry leader keeps on delivering.
- Major automotive market Germany hits 1 million electric vehicles on its roads.
NYSE:CCIV stumbled into the July 4th long weekend as shares of the EV SPAC stalled off of its recent bullish run. CCIV and Lucid are two weeks out from their proposed merger which still needs to go through a shareholder vote, although at this point that is merely a formality. Lucid should begin trading on the NASDAQ exchange on July 23rd under the ticker LCID, as the much anticipated debut of the so-called ‘Tesla killer’ will certainly be a highly publicized one. Electric vehicles have been one of the most popular secular trends for investors over the past couple of years, so Lucid will definitely be on investor watchlists come the end of the month.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
While CEO Peter Rawlinson continues to take aim at Lucid’s main rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the current EV industry leader keeps reporting record delivery numbers in each sequential quarter. Tesla most recently announced it had hit the 200,000 delivery mark for the first time in its history, a number that Lucid is seemingly years from attaining. Lucid should be more concerned with the sales of the premium Model S and Model X vehicles, as those will be the primary measuring sticks that the Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity will be compared against.
CCIV stock news
Germany, the predominant automotive market in Europe, has officially announced that it has 1 million electric vehicles on its roads as of June 2021. The country was aiming to hit this goal by December of 2020, but of course the COVID-19 pandemic derailed much of those plans. Still, Germany managed to hit the mark just six months after its initial target, with Tesla and Volkswagen making up a majority of those sales.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD off the highs amid dollar bounce, mixed German data
EUR/USD has retreated to around 1.1850 as the US dollar bounces from the lows and after the German ZEW figures came out mixed. Worries about the Delta covid variant persist ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD cools amid Brexit concerns, greenback comeback
GBP/USD has slipped from near 1.39 as the EU threatens legal action related to Brexit disagreements and despite upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is recovering from the lows as Americans return from their long weekend.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh three-week tops, around $1,810 area
Gold continued scaling higher through the first half of the European session and shot to near three-week tops, around the $1,809 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin consolidates as altcoins charge ahead
Bitcoin price takes another jab at the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $35,618 in an attempt to tag the range high at $42,451. Ethereum price bounces off the lower end of a rising wedge pattern while the risk of downside looms.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
Timing is everything. As the release of Nonfarm Payrolls has triggered a downward dollar correction, the next significant release could unleash fresh dollar strength – almost regardless of the outcome. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.