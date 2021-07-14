CCIV Stock Price: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV falls ahead of shareholder meeting

Speaking of Tesla, the electric vehicle industry leader released the newest beta version of its FSD full self driving software to vehicles on Monday . FSD Version 9.0 hit Tesla vehicles via a software update, as the company continues to work towards autonomous driving and robo-taxis. How is Version 9.0? Initial reviews are muted, with several industry experts stating that the upgrade had no substantial improvement over the previous version. Shares of Tesla were down 2,5% on Tuesday.

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson held his much anticipated shareholders call after the market closed on Tuesday, and the initial reviews from shareholders was tepid at best . Comments about the presentation ranged from recycled to overly flashy with no substance, as Rawlinson tried his best to get shareholders excited ahead of the vote and merger that takes place in a couple of weeks. The largest takeaways from the call seemed to be that Lucid is on track to scale its production to nearly 500,000 vehicles per year by 2030. If Rawlinson and Lucid can pull this off, the company should be able to keep pace with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over the next decade.

NYSE:CCIV investors experienced a buy the rumor sell the news day on the markets as shares sold off both during the session and in after hours trading. Shares of CCIV fell by 3.50% on Tuesday and closed the trading day at $25.91, before falling a further 3% after the market closed . It was an ugly day for growth stocks in general after the June CPI numbers were reported before the opening bell, showing that inflation is continuing to rise amidst the global reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

