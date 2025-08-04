Canadian official says Carney and Trump to speak in the coming days - Reuters

A Canadian official said on Sunday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump will likely talk “over the next number of days” after the US imposed a 35% tariff on goods not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, Reuters reported on Sunday.
“We’re encouraged by the conversations with Secretary Lutnick and Ambassador Greer, but we’re not yet where we need to go to get the deal that’s in the best interest of the two economies,” said Dominic LeBlanc, the federal cabinet minister in charge of US-Canada trade.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is down 0.01% on the day at 1.3785.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens to near 0.6450 despite weaker US NFP data
The AUD/USD pair trades on a negative note around 0.6465 during the early Asian session on Monday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar. The downside for the pair might be limited due to weaker-than-expected US employment data, which prompted expectations for the Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.
USD/JPY rebounds slightly after Friday's post-NFP slump; upside seems limited
USD/JPY enters a bearish consolidation phase, oscillating near a one-week low touched during the Asian session on Monday, as the softer US NFP-inspired US Dollar selling appears to have abated. Furthermore, diminishing odds for an immediate BoJ rate hike cap the Japanese Yen and assist the pair to stall Friday's pullback from over a four-month high.
Gold loses ground to near $3,350, weaker US jobs data might cap downside
Gold price edges lower to around $3,360, snapping the two-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Monday. Nonetheless, weak US job data and tariff fears might weigh on the US Dollar and help limit the USD-denominated commodity’s losses.
Week ahead: BoE to likely cut in split vote – Trade turmoil unlikely to end
Bank of England decision to be the week’s main event. ISM services PMI is only other highlight in relatively quiet week. Market sentiment might struggle in aftermath of Trump’s August 1 tariffs.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.