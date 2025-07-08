Canadian Dollar weakens as trade tensions flare and risk appetite fades

- The Canadian Dollar weakens against the USD for the third consecutive day.
- US President Trump extends reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1 and warns of new duties up to 40% on 14 countries.
- Ivey PMI jumps to 53.3, signaling renewed expansion in Canadian business activity.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) gives up its intraday gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger Greenback amid renewed trade tensions. Market sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump extended the reciprocal tariff deadline to August 1 from July 9 and warned of sweeping new duties targeting over a dozen countries. The hawkish trade tone lifted demand for the safe-haven US Dollar, weighing on the commodity-linked Loonie.
The USD/CAD pair is ticking higher during the American trading hours. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.3685, hovering near Monday’s high after recovering from an intraday low of 1.3638. The rebound comes as traders digest the latest tariff developments and broader market risk sentiment.
At the same time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is edging higher, trading near 97.70, staging a mild recovery from three-year lows as investors digest the latest US reciprocal tariffs.
Tariff tensions are back in focus after US President Donald Trump posted official letters on his social media platform, Truth, warning of new reciprocal tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea, and South Africa. The proposed duties, ranging from 25% to as high as 40%, are set to take effect on August 1 if no trade deals are reached.
However, Canada has not been included in this global tariff extension, thanks to its separate bilateral trade agreement with the United States. That said, Ottawa remains under pressure to conclude a new security and economic partnership deal with Washington by July 21. In the meantime, Canada continues to face existing US tariffs on key exports, including steel, aluminum, automobiles, and fentanyl-related products, which keep trade relations between the two allies under strain.
Adding to the mix, the latest Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surprised to the upside, offering a glimpse of strength in Canada’s economic activity. The headline PMI rose to 53.3 in June, up sharply from 48.9 in May, marking the highest reading in four months and indicating renewed expansion. Despite the positive PMI headline, the Canadian Dollar struggled to capitalize, with traders more focused on external headwinds and global risk sentiment.
Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the FOMC meeting minutes, due to be released on Wednesday, which could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy path amid growing global trade tensions. Any sign of caution or delayed rate cuts may further support the US Dollar. On the Canadian side, attention will turn to the monthly employment report on Friday, which will provide insight into the health of the domestic labor market.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to daily lows, challenges 1.1700
EUR/USD remained on the back foot and puts the 1.1700 region to the test on Tuesday on the back of further upside impulse in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors remain optimistic about the European Union and the United States striking a trade agreement.
GBP/USD tumbles to two-week lows near 1.3550
GBP/USD loses traction and slips back to the area of two-week troughs near 1.3550, sheeding around a cent since earlier peaks in the mid-1.3600s. The cautious market sentiment supports the US Dollar and keeps Cable’s performance subdued as investors remain focused on reports about the US trade policy.
Gold comes under pressure near $3,320
Following Monday's turbulent activity, Gold struggles to gain positive momentum and is trading in a rather tight band above $3,300. US Treasury bond rates continue to rise as the Trump administration postponed the tariff deadline to August 1, preventing XAU/USD from turning north.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP showcase recovery potential despite renewed tariff uncertainty
Cryptocurrency prices show signs of recovery on Tuesday following a volatile session the prior day, driven by tariff uncertainty and trade tensions between the United States (US) and its trading partners.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.