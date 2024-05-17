Canadian Dollar treads water on tepid Friday

The BoC Consumer Price Index Core, released by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. It is considered a measure of underlying inflation as it excludes eight of the most-volatile components: fruits, vegetables, gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, mortgage interest, intercity transportation and tobacco products. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is treading water in familiar territory on Friday, trading within a quarter of a percent across the board. The CAD has gained around a quarter of a percent against the Swiss Franc (CHF) and is down around a quarter of a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP).

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Canada is set to release its latest CPI inflation update next Tuesday, and Canadian institutions will be shuttered on Monday in observance of Victoria Day. Fedspeak is set to continue dominating headlines as markets look for signs of rate cuts in the face of easing inflation figures that continue to drift toward the Fed’s 2% target range.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading softly on a low-volatility Friday, sticking close to the midrange. CAD traders are geared up to knock off for a long weekend, and markets are treading water after a hectic week that saw broader markets kick up rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve (Fed) after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation growth eased to a three-month low in April.

