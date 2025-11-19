The Canadian Dollar (CAD) tumbled backward on Wednesday, falling over 0.6% against the US Dollar (USD) top-to-bottom before ending Wednesday in the red by 0.55% and putting the USD/CAD pair back into its highest bids in eight trading sessions.

A pop in Crude Oil prices sent the Canadian Dollar higher on Tuesday, but a Loonie resurgence proved to be short-lived after the US Dollar rose broadly on Wednesday, erasing the CAD’s early-week gains. Markets are now shifting their stance to face Thursday’s upcoming US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report as investors look for signs of growing weakness in the US labor market.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar reverses course, wiping out gains

The Canadian Dollar is back into familiar bearish territory against the US Dollar, keeping USD/CAD on the bullish side of key moving averages.

Crude Oil weakness faded on Wednesday, pulling the rug out from beneath the Canadian Dollar.

US NFP figures from Septembers are due on Thursday, but a notable absence of October’s labor data thanks to the US government shutdown has markets bracing for an interest rate hold from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in December.

Rate traders now expect the Fed to deliver a third interest rate cut in January, with nearly even odds of policymakers waiting until next March to pull the trigger.

With the Canadian Dollar back on the defensive, odds are tilting in favor of a continued uptrend for the USD/CAD pair.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

In the daily chart, USD/CAD trades at 1.4043. The pair holds above the rising 50-day EMA at 1.3970 and the 200-day EMA at 1.3911, reinforcing a bullish bias. The positive slope of both averages keeps the uptrend intact. RSI at 54 (neutral) is edging higher, signaling firming momentum.

Momentum favors continued gains while dips stay contained above the 50-day EMA at 1.3970. A break below that threshold would expose the 200-day EMA at 1.3911 and would shift the near-term tone to consolidation. Above the short-term average, bulls would aim to extend the advance.

USD/CAD daily chart