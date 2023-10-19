Canadian Dollar shifts around Thursday's opening prices as markets focus on Fed

- The Canadian Dollar spent Thursday mostly hung in place on the charts before catching a moderate bid.
- Canada Raw Materials and Industrial Product Price beat expectations, but the market is focused elsewhere.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell notes that policy is restrictive, but more could be needed, dropping the USD.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is catching a late break against the US Dollar (USD) as the Greenback recedes, walking back some of yesterday’s declines that saw the Loonie drop to its lowest prices against the USD since the start of October.
Canada Industrial Product Prices and Raw Materials Price Index numbers for September both beat expectations, but the low-impact data did little to push the CAD into deeper moves with most of the market focused on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell giving a speech to the Economic Club of New York.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar tunnels sideways, sees some late moves in post-Powell bid
- CAD mostly sticks to the day’s opening prices after testing the water in both directions.
- Canadian economic data is strictly low-impact for the day, leaving traders focused on external drivers.
- Speech from Fed Chair Powell saw an uptick in intraday volatility in USD-based FX pairs, but moves remain limited.
- USD/CAD is having difficulty extending moves beyond 1.3700 as Loonie hangs on firm.
- Crude Oil seeing minor uptick for Thursday, providing limited support for CAD.
- Fed Chair Powell notes that "Inflation is still too high”, and the labor market remains tight, but shows signs of cooling off.
- A softening USD bid is giving the CAD a chance to flip the day into the green.
- CAD traders to look ahead to Canadian Retail Sales on Friday.
Technical Analysis: USD/CAD tests the water beneath 1.3700 post-Fed appearance
The USD/CAD is seeing a late break beneath 1.3700 with intraday action getting pushed into the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3680, with the 50% retracement level of yesterday’s bottom-to-top moves sitting at that price.
Momentum on the daily candlesticks continues to find support from a rising trendline originating from 1.3100, in conjunction with a bullish-leaning 50-day SMA driving into 1.3575 and building a technical support floor to catch any downside extensions in the USD/CAD.
The pair continues to test the boundaries of a descending trendline drawn from 2020’s extreme peaks of 1.4668, and upside momentum could get constrained moving forward as the near-term uptrend runs against long-term resistance.
