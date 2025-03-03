Canadian Dollar falls again as tariff threats loom

- The Canadian Dollar lost nearly half of a percent on Monday at its lowest.
- The Loonie has shed weight against the Greenback for seven straight sessions.
- Canadian PMI figures widely missed the mark, signaling risk of recession.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) turned tail and ran from the Greenback on Monday, backsliding around one-fifth of one percent after plumbing the depths of a seventh straight bearish session. The Loonie is broadly backsliding as fresh threats of a 25% tariff package on all Canadian goods came from the social media of US President Donald Trump.
President Trump issued threats of steep tariff packages on some of the US’ closest trading allies at the start of his presidency, but after kicking the can repeatedly since January Donald Trump looks set to finally make good on his threat to “punish” foreign countries he has decreed as “taking advantage” of the US by steeply taxing his own constituents. Donald Trump’s tariffs exist in a particular quantum state, where they are both meant to change other countries’ trade behaviour, but are also meant to shore up US government finances, which are facing steep deficits if President Trump’s planned tax and government revenue cuts go through, which are poised to add trillions of dollars to the US government deficit in the coming years.
Daily digest market movers: Fresh tariff threats pummel Canadian Dollar
- The Canadian Dollar is poised for a return to multi-year lows as Loonie weakness pushes USD/CAD back into the 1.4500 region.
- President Trump reiterated his intent to begin 25% tariffs on US imports from Canada on Tuesday.
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also tentatively announced a production limit increase in the coming months, further suppressing the Loonie.
- Canadian officials already have retaliatory tariffs and punitive economic actions prepared for US consumers if tariffs go ahead this week.
- According to Donald Trump, further “reciprocal tariffs” are also slated to begin in April.
- Adding insult to injury, Canadian Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Manufacturing figures for March declined sharply to 47.8, entirely missing the forecast uptick from 51.6 to 51.9. The survey results index has fallen to its lowest level in a little over a year as recession fears loom over businesses in the face of potential steep trade tariffs.
Canadian Dollar price forecast
Fresh weakness in the Canadian Dollar has bullied USD/CAD higher, clipping into a seventh straight gaining session as the Greenback climbs against the Loonie. After a brief recovery from multi-year highs in January, the Canadian Dollar has resumed waffling against the US Dollar, dragging USD/CAD back into the 1.4500 handle.
The pair is trending back above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.4300, but technical oscillators are beginning to pivot in overbought territory in a clear signal of potential exhaustion. While it’s unlikely that a fresh bout of bullish momentum behind the Loonie will fundamentally change the ongoing trend, a brief pullback period could be on the cards.
USD/CAD daily chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks bid ahead of RBA Minutes
Finally, AUD/USD managed to regain a small smile on Monday and retested the 0.6250 zone after six consecutive days of losses, all against the backdrop of a sharp pullback in the US Dollar and ahead of the release of the RBA Minutes.
USD/JPY struggles on weak US data, tariff woes
The USD/JPY begins Tuesday’s Asian session unchanged after registering losses of 0.74% on Monday. Soft US data and tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China beginning on March 4 keep the Greenback on the backfoot against most G7 currencies. The pair trades around 149.59, up 0.06%.
Gold battling to recover the $2,900 mark
Gold continues to pull away from the multi-week low it set near $2,830 on Friday and trades above $2,880 in the second half of the day on Monday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy and retreating US yields after weak PMI data support XAU/USD.
Bitcoin drops under $90,000, are institutions truly long BTC?
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a high of $94,416 early on Monday before erasing newfound gains and dropping under $90,000 support.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Angst rises ahead of tariff deadline and full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls Premium
A reality show in the White House – the world is still digesting the dressing down of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, but markets have to focus on other actions of US President Donald Trump: tariffs. The dramas come in a week of top-tier data. It is time to fasten your seatbelts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.