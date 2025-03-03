US President Donald Trump: US agriculture products should be sold in US

United States (US) President Donald Trump hit social media wires on Monday, touching on a wide swath of subjects, but carving time out of his social posting to briefly signal his plans to fundamentally shift how the US agriculture sector works at a foundational level.

The US is a net exporter of food products, exporting high-value agriculture and food products for profit and importing low-cost food goods at a discount. According to President Trump, this arrangement is no longer desirable. Donald Trump is likely in a rush to pivot to a new topic for the day after facing blowback from key conservatives and crypto industry professionals after ham-handedly backing a "cryptocurrency reserve" stockpile.

President Trump is expected to make a final decision on Mexico, Canada, and China tariffs, which are due to begin on Tuesday, sometime this afternoon.

