Canadian Dollar extends the downside below 1.3750 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales data

The USD/CAD pair trades on a stronger note for the fifth consecutive day near 1.3730 on Friday during the Asian trading hours. The stronger US Dollar (USD) following the upbeat US PMI data provides some support to the pair. Traders await the Canadian Retail Sales and US Durable Goods Orders for fresh impetus. Also, the Fed’s Waller is set to speak later in the day. The business activity in the US private sector grew at a faster pace than in April, according to the S&P Global. The flash US Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came better than the market expectation, jumping to 54.4 in May from 51.3 in April. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May versus 50.0 in April, above the market consensus of 50.0. The Services PMI jumped to 54.8 in May, better than the estimation and previous reading of 51.3. Following the upbeat US PMI reports, the USD Index (DXY) has risen above the 105.00 hurdle and created a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. On the Loonie front, the decline of crude oil prices exerts some selling pressure on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. Additionally, the expectation that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut the interest rate before the US Fed might weigh on the Loonie against the USD. The money markets are pricing in a 53% chance of 25 basis points (bps) cut in June, while the possibility of a July rate cut is fully priced in.

