Canadian Dollar extends the downside below 1.3750 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales data

- USD/CAD holds positive ground around 1.3730 in Friday’s Asian session.
- The US S&P Global PMI came in better than expectations in May.
- The further decline of crude oil prices weighs on the Loonie.
The USD/CAD pair trades on a stronger note for the fifth consecutive day near 1.3730 on Friday during the Asian trading hours. The stronger US Dollar (USD) following the upbeat US PMI data provides some support to the pair. Traders await the Canadian Retail Sales and US Durable Goods Orders for fresh impetus. Also, the Fed’s Waller is set to speak later in the day.
The business activity in the US private sector grew at a faster pace than in April, according to the S&P Global. The flash US Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came better than the market expectation, jumping to 54.4 in May from 51.3 in April. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.9 in May versus 50.0 in April, above the market consensus of 50.0. The Services PMI jumped to 54.8 in May, better than the estimation and previous reading of 51.3. Following the upbeat US PMI reports, the USD Index (DXY) has risen above the 105.00 hurdle and created a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
On the Loonie front, the decline of crude oil prices exerts some selling pressure on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. Additionally, the expectation that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut the interest rate before the US Fed might weigh on the Loonie against the USD. The money markets are pricing in a 53% chance of 25 basis points (bps) cut in June, while the possibility of a July rate cut is fully priced in.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.373
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3676
|Daily SMA50
|1.3647
|Daily SMA100
|1.3563
|Daily SMA200
|1.3572
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3691
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3623
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
