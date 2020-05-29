Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes

The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
USD/CAD is trading around 1.3740, up from the lows, amid dollar some US dollar strength. Here is the 15-minute chart:
The US reported a fall of 13.6% in Personal Spending, worse than expected. The risk-off sentiment may be helping the greenback.
Canada was expected to report an annualized fall of 10% in first-quarter Gross Domestic Product. The nation's provinces entered lockdown during March in order to curb coronavirus. The fall in oil prices, a critical Canadian export, had begun earlier in the quarter when demand from China diminished.
For comparison, the US economy squeezed at an annual pace of 5% in Q1 according to updated statistics. The eurozone suffered an annualized fall of around 15%.
USD/CAD had been dropping ahead of the publication, trading closer to 1.37 amid US dollar weakness. The greenback is on the back foot amid end-of-month flows and uncertainty about Sino-American relations, ahead of President Donald Trump's speech on China.
More: US Pres. Trump to hold China news conference on Friday, risk-off themes will be in play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at two-month high amid US-Sino tensions, mixed US data
EUR/USD is holding well above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US Personal Spending fell while Income jumped, Trump's China speech and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.