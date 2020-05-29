Personal Spending in the United States declined by 13.6% on a monthly basis in April, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed on Friday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a fall of 12.6%.
Meanwhile, Personal Income unexpectedly increased by 10.5% in the same period and beat analysts' estimate for a decrease of 6.5% by a wide margin.
In the press release, "the April estimate for personal income and outlays was impacted by the response to the spread of COVID-19, as federal economic recovery payments were distributed, and governments continued with “stay-at-home” orders," the BEA explained. "The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the personal income and outlays estimate for April because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified."
Market reaction
Investors don't seem to be paying much attention to these data releases while waiting for US President Donald Trump to host a news conference on China later in the day. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.47% on the day at 98.00.
Related articles
US Dollar Index drops to 2-month lows near 98.20 ahead of Trump.
The greenback faces extra selling pressure at the end of the week and is forcing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to recede to fresh 2-month lows.
US Pres. Trump to hold China news conference on Friday, risk-off themes will be in play.
The US President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on China this Friday. This will likely include the president's opinions on COVID-19 and China's handling of it, trade relations, currency wars and the US administration's political response to China’s parliament approving a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong.
EUR/USD trades at two-month high amid US-Sino tensions, mixed US data
EUR/USD is holding well above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US Personal Spending fell while Income jumped, Trump's China speech and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Canada's economy falls by 8.2% annualized in Q1, better than expected, USD/CAD shakes
The Canadian economy squeezed by an annualized rate of 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020, better than -10% expected. Quarterly, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) squeezed by 2.1%. Most of the downfall occurred in March, with a drop of 7.2%, better than 8.5% projected.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.