- The Canadian Consumer Price is expected to tick higher in February.
- The Bank of Canada could soon decide to pause quantitative easing.
- The Canadian Dollar could extend its gains versus its American rival.
Statistics Canada will release the February inflation report on Tuesday, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annualised inflation is expected to have ticked higher, from the 1.9% posted in January to 2.1%. The foreseen uptick is far from worrisome but could have a negative impact on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in the near term.
At the same time, the Bank of Canada (BoC) will release its core CPI estimates, which measure underlying inflation by trimming volatile food and energy prices. According to the latest release, core BoC CPI rose 0.4% MoM in January and 2.1% YoY in the same month.
The BoC met on March 12 and decided to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, its lowest since 2022. It was the seventh consecutive cut, inspired by concerns that Canadian economic growth may slow down amid the recently unleashed United States (US) trade war. Indeed, 25% levies on Canadian exports of steel and aluminium to the US came into effect. Yet, at the same time, tariffs pose an upward risk to inflation, which could translate into a pause in the current loosening monetary policy cycle.
Ahead of the announcement, the CAD is finding near-term strength in a better market mood. The USD/CAD pair trades in the mid-1.4300 region, holding onto familiar levels yet pulling down from a multi-year high of 1.4792.
What can we expect from Canada’s inflation rate?
According to the BoC Monetary Policy report released in January, Canadian policymakers are aware of the risks related to the trade war and its potential effects on the local economy despite acknowledging that inflation expectations have largely normalised since August 2024. Officials also expect inflation to be volatile through March but to remain near 2% over the projection horizon.
Policymakers forecast growth to average 1.8% in 2025 and 2026, yet added that “US trade policy has emerged as a major source of uncertainty.”
Even further, Governor Tiff Macklem said in an interview following the central bank’s decision that they considered leaving the key policy rate at 3%. “However, since the bank felt that domestic demand was going to be impacted and inflation continued to be at around 2%, "the most appropriate course of action was to cut the policy rate,” he added. Finally, he noted that the impact of the trade war might be more prominent in the second quarter of the year.
When is the Canada CPI data due and how could it affect USD/CAD?
Canada's February inflation report will be published on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT, and market participants anticipate an uptick in price pressures. As usual, the divergence between the market expectations and the actual figures will be responsible for CAD’s reaction.
Generally speaking, higher-than-anticipated figures would suggest the BoC may need to adopt a more hawkish stance and, hence, push the CAD higher vs other rivals. The opposite scenario is also valid, with softer-than-anticipated readings suggesting the BoC could keep trimming rates. Yet, at the same time, a steep acceleration in price pressures could spur concerns about Canadian economic health and, hence, weigh on the CAD.
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, notes: “Ahead of the announcement, the USD/CAD gains downward traction, according to technical readings in the daily chart. The case for another leg lower is high amid the broad US Dollar’s (USD) weakness, as at the end of the day, the American economy will be the most affected by the trade war.”
Bednarik adds: “The immediate support and potential bearish target is the 1.4300 mark, ahead of 1.4239, the March monthly low. Additional slides expose the 1.4160 region, where the pair met buyers in February. The pair could gain upward traction on a run past 1.4380, with the next potential bullish target at 1.4542, where the pair topped this month.”
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly basis, represents changes in prices for Canadian consumers by comparing the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Mar 18, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.1%
Previous: 1.9%
Source: Statistics Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold sits at record highs above $3,000 on escalating geopolitical tensions
Gold price is sitting at record highs beyond $3,000 early Tuesday on intensifying geopolitical Middle East tensions. Israel resumes military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the group rejected US proposals for extending ceasefire. Further US-Iran tensions add to the latest leg up in the safe-haven Gold.
EUR/USD defends 1.0900 ahead of German vote on spending plans
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. Optimism around the German vote on the spending plan and Trump-Putin talks offsets escalating Middle East and trade tensions, fuelling fresh US Dollar weakness while lifting the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.3000 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair finds fresh support from a renewed US Dollar selling as investors look past the Middle East tensions, anticipating the US-Russia takls on Ukraine peace deal.
Canada inflation Preview: CAD positioned for strength ahead of CPI print
Statistics Canada will release the February inflation report on Tuesday, as estimated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annualised inflation is expected to have ticked higher, from the 1.9% posted in January to 2.1%.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fed leads central bank parade as uncertainty remains extreme Premium
Central bank bonanza – perhaps its is not as exciting as comments from the White House, but central banks still have sway. They have a chance to share insights about the impact of tariffs, especially when they come from the world's most powerful central bank, the Fed.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.